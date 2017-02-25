Victim of moral policing on Valentine's Day hangs self

Palakkad: A 22-year-old youth has committed suicide after being assaulted and subjected to moral policing on Valentine's Day by a group of men who also circulated a video of his ordeal.

Aneesh was found hanging from a tree behind his house at Attapady in the district late Thursday evening, police said yesterday. A suicide note recovered from the crime scene held two persons responsible for his death.

A case has been registered against the two persons mentioned in the note, under section 306 of IPC (Abetment of Suicide).

Aneesh and his female friend were allegedly attacked by a group of people in the garb of moral policing at Azheekel beach in Kollam district on February 14. The perpetrators also filmed the entire episode and circulated it on social media.

Based on the complaint filed by the victims, police have arrested three persons so far.