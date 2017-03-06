Video: Abu Azmi takes a dig at Karan Johar, wonders if he has a disease

Abu Azmi. Pic/video screengrab

Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi on Monday mocked Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar for becoming a single father through surrogacy.

Azmi said "What is this drama of surrogacy? He could have adopted children if he wanted to become a father."

Also Read: How Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar kept news of his twins a secret

Speaking to media about Karan Johar, Azmi said, "Shadi karna koi gunah thodi hai, Bhagwan jitna ladka paida kiya utna ladkiya bhi paida kiya. Joda banaya par unke liye Joda hi nahi banaya, bichare ke liye". (Getting married is not a crime. God has made equal number of boys and girls and have made partners for everyone but I guess he has been left out.)

When a reporter asked that surrogacy was done with full compliance of surrogacy act. Azmi allegedly told the reporter not to tell him about any acts and that he has no idea whether Johar has complied or not. However Azmi feels that a person should get married. Continuing about marriage and Johar, Azmi said, "Shadi karna chahiye aur uske baad agar nahi shadi kar sakte, kuch bimari hai toh bata do, kuch taklif hai toh. Ho sakta hai bichara shadi nahi kar sakta." (One should get married. If you can't marry and have some diseases or problems, then reveal it. Maybe he can't get married at all.)

Azmi said that he isn't mocking Johar but continued, "Itne bade ho gaye, shadi nahi kar sakte koi problem hai, toh jake adopt kar lo, goad lelo bachcho ko, ye surrogacy ka kya natak karke rakha hai." (He is a grown up now and if he can't get married, so adopt kids, why have kids through surrogacy."

Bollywood filmmaker, talk show host and reality TV judge Karan Johar has joined a very exclusive club. He's become a single parent after fathering twins — a girl and a boy — through surrogacy last month. The 44-year-old director has named his daughter Roohi and his son Yash, after his late father Yash Johar. (Read more)

