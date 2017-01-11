Video: Differently-abled-man thrashed by GRP for stealing a mobile phone

The brutal video

A video has emerged showing the unidentified armed police personnel kicking the differently-abled man In Balasore, Odisha.

While locals alleged that the man was assaulted by RPF personnel on January 3 on a platform, officials of the central force said they had no information about the incident and that no complaint in this regard had been received.

The man who is seen with crutches was thrashed for allegedly stealing a mobile phone of a passenger of a Guwahati-bound train.

Watch video here

However, both RPF and Government Railway Police (GRP) of Balasore said they had no knowledge about any such incident.

A senior GRP official said, on condition of anonymity, that the inspector in-charge has been asked to ascertain whether any such person had been beaten up, trace him and register his complaint. "If any such incident has taken place, action will be taken against those involved, he said.

Suresh Prabhu later tweeted that the offenders have been suspended.

I had taken immediate cognizance of the case,had ordered enquiry.Subsequently,two RPF personnel responsible have been put under suspension https://t.co/QWgIQ5y2wm — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) January 8, 2017

The suspended personnel were on train escort duty at the time of the incident, Railways officials said. Action was taken after three personnel from Balasore RPF who were on platform duty on that day were summoned by the Railways authorities at Kharagpur and interrogated, they said.