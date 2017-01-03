Video: Farmers in Chhattisgarh stage unique protest against demonetisation

Farmers staging 'protest'
Farmers in Chhattisgarh are clearly not pleased with the demonetisation move announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in November last year. And, they have decided to let the PM know of the same in a unique manner.
To protest against the demonetisation move, they are giving away vegetables for free. The farmers distributed the veggies free of cost as they were not able to find any buyers
