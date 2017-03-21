Video: Miscreants damage more over 20 vehicles by pelting stones



A screen grab of the video

Unidentified miscreants in Panthaghati and Parimahal areas of Shimla pelted stones and damaged over 20 vehicles. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning.

According to a report in ANI, the local police have registered a case against the miscreants for unlawful assembling as well as damaging the vehicles.

The report added that the investigations are underway and that the cops are trying to get more details from the footage from CCTV cameras in the area.

In the video, the badly damaged cars vehicles and trucks can be seen while stones used in the violent act are scattered around.

