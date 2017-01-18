Video: Monster gator at Florida wildlife reserve leaves visitors stunned



A grab of the video

A visitor to the Florida wildlife reserve shot a video of a gargantuan gator, which has been dubbed a 'dinosaur' by social media users.

According to reports, Kim Joiner posted a video on Facebook, which showed the alligator crossing a trail at the Polk Nature Discovery Center in Lakeland's Circle B Bar Reserve.

Joiner apparently said that the giant gator left a number of visitors stunned, who immediately started taking pictures of the huge reptile.

It is being claimed that the alligator is about 12 feet long. Social media users having been comparing it to 'dinosaur' and 'Godzilla'.

