Watch Video: Pakistani newlywed misses wife so much he forces flight to turn around

In a stunt that was straight out of a Bollywood film. a Pakistani missed his wife so much that he lied about his spouse's death forcing his Saudi Arabia-bound flight to turn back to Lahore Airport

It was a stunt that was straight out of a Bollywood film. just like Farhan Qureshi had done in '3 Idiots'.

A Pakistani newlywed on his way to Saudi Arabia for a job missed his wife so much that he cooked up a fake news of his spouse's death that he forced the Shaheen Air flight to turn around and make an emergency landing.



According to a report in Khaleej Times, the guy, from Sheikhupura in the Punjab district of Pakistan, identified as Irfan Hakim Ali, had boarded the Saudi Arabia flight at Lahore. But he started missing his wife so much as soon as the flight took off that he resorted to lying.

Now, planes don't usually turn around once they have taken off until there are technical difficulties, medical emergencies or unruly passengers.

In order to get the plane to turn around, Irfan stood up on his and started screaming. He concocted a story about his wife passing away to get sympathy from the airplane staff and crew and make the plane return to Lahore Airport.

Moved by the emotional outburst, the pilot decided to turn back. But later on it emerged that Irfan's wife wasn't dead, and he was only missing her.

