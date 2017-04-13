Video: RPF cops save commuter from being crushed by Mumbai local train



Screengrab of the rescue that was caught on CCTV

In a brave incident, two railway protection force officials rescued a 30-year-old commuter while he was trying to board a moving train at Parel railway station on Wednesday morning at around 8.50 am.

CR RPF personnel saved a passenger who fell when tried to catch a running train at Parel. Do not board/alight running train. @sureshpprabhu pic.twitter.com/NbgvQswr9c — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) April 12, 2017

The 30-year-old Vinod Laxman Chandanshive who tried to board the running train slipped and almost went under the footboard. However, he was saved by two RPF constables who dragged him out of the train-platform gap.

Accoprding to a report in Hindustan Times, he was carrying a packet of dosa and chutney with him for his children. The packet tore and chutney spilled on the platform, which caused the slip.

The resident of Dombivli suffered minor injuries and was treated by the RPF at Dadar.

This isn't the first instance of RPF officials coming to the rescue of commuters. On April 11, a woman and her sister were saved by Dadar RPF officials.

Central Railway has issued a warning with the video, yet again reminding passengers not to board or alight running train.