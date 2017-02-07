Video: Schoolgirls allege being stripped, paraded for incomplete homework

The girls who accused the teacher

A teacher of Girls High School in Sonbhadra district in Uttar Pradesh was accused of allegedly stripping and parading the few girls in semi-nude condition in the school ground for not completing their homework.

A victim said she along with other girls were ordered to remove skirts and paraded on the ground for not learning a lesson asked by the teacher.

She further alleged that they were not spared even after some boys tried to peek from the school wall.

The accused teacher

The accused teacher cried foul and said that the allegations by the students are false and nothing of this sort happened.