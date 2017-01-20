Video: Vadodara school teaches deaf and dumb students to go cashless

A school in Vadodara is teaching their deaf and dumb students to go cashless. A seminar was recently held, in which special classes were taken for these children to teach them about using the cashless system.

The orgainsers told ANI that these students are the future of our country and so they should know about the new banking systems.

Asst. General Manager of Bank of Baroda SS Shekhawat told ANI that the students showed interest in the event, and added that they would arrange more such events on a larger scale.

On November 8 last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation following which there has been a massive rise in demand for cashless options.

