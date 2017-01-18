Video: When a python turned 'mother' for four puppies



The python that was rescued

Animal activists, on Tuesday, rescued a rock python and four puppies from an 80-feet deep well in Gujarat's Vadodara city. Rather incredibly, the puppies were seen resting next to the snake without much trouble.

Elaborating further on the intriguing incident, animal activist Neha Patel told ANI that the python was seated with four puppies in the well. “They were there for four days. The python could have eaten the puppies but it didn't harm them, instead kept them safe and gave a mother's love."

Patel added that the puppies may have slipped into the well while playing. While the snake was later released in the forest, the puppies were reunited with their mother.

