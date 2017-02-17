Watch video: Wife finds husband's lover in bed with him, parades her naked

Screengrab/YouTube

A shocking footage has gone viral in which a woman is seen dragging another young woman by the head into the street in Cubatao, Sao Paulo, Brazil.

It so happened that the woman followed her husband to a friends's apartment and then caught him red-handed romping with another young girl. Enraged, the jilted wife pounced on the young girl and and tore off her clothes. Not only that she also slashed her hair with a razor.

Adding to the humiliation, her two teenage sons, aged 16 and 18, were howling to attract the attention of neighbours, as reported by Daily Star.

After giving the young, lover a hard time, the jilted wife and her family boasted about the attack online which led to dozens of complaints to police.

The seething wife wrote on social media, "I do not give a damn what they think. I'll show you how you deal with the traitors of a married man. I just got this s*** with my husband, ex-husband from today."

While the wife was tormenting the young lover, her husband didn't step in to save her. He later helped his illicit lover find her clothes.

Cubato Police launched an investigation to find the victim and later identified her after her sister took her to the station to make a statement.

According to the statement, the victim said that the man had claimed to be single and they had been together for five months.

The jilted wife was then arrested Civil Police officers. She now faces up to ten years in jail on suspicion of threat, bodily injury, injury, defamation, crime of intolerance, violence against women and torture.

The case is still being investigated.

Watch video here