Video conference hearings a huge time saver for Maharashtra's prisons

While they have been plagued with reports of high-profile undertrials bribing their police escort teams to extract personal favours while making their way to trials out of the state, Maharashtra's prisons have found success in a method that doesn't require them to move at all - video conferencing (VC).

The technology has proved useful in routine hearings for prisoners within the state. The process was started three years ago and, over the past year, has gained momentum among the state prison department, particularly the district administration that provides police escort teams. It is helping them save time and manpower required to ferry the undertrials. Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay, additional director general (prison) said, "Video conferencing is helpful for undertrials as well as the jail authorities. Instead of taking the undertrial out, the hearings are being done in jail, which helps reduce the stress of the escort team, as well as other security risks. The government also saves on transport expenses. It's an easy process and we are trying to use it more and more."

Easy access to justice

Rajvardhan Sinha, IG (prison) said, "Day by day, the number of undertrials is increasing in prisons across the state and it is not feasible to match it with an equivalent increase in the manpower of the escort team. It is a big help to the administration and gives easy access of justice to the prisoners."

"There is a limit to which the manpower can be increased. Beyond that, we have to resort to technology and this is a big step in that direction. It is a better option to put any hardcore criminal through video conferencing," Sinha added.

"Many of the hardcore criminals have a hearing twice a week or daily, as they are involved in many cases. Manpower is required in such cases and usually two constables are required for a single inmate. But if it is a hardcore criminal, we require a senior inspector, along with two to four constables," said a senior prison official.

Need for speed

The lack of manpower has also led inmates in Thane and Aadharwadi jail to go on strike, as their appearances were being delayed. "Many low profile criminals have to miss the court many times due to lack of manpower. Also, during festivities, when the city police is busy in bandobast and other duties, getting an escort team is mostly not possible," added the officer. While the process has worked just well thus far, the officer said they could do with a bump in their internet speeds, as the video often takes time to buffer on the current ones.

More courts to start

NB Vayachal, superintendent of police, Thane central jail states that in the last 6 to 8 months, they met the principal judge of the sessions court and convinced them for the VC process.

"We are also trying to start video conferencing in a few courts, like the Dindoshi court, and a few others, where it currently unavailable. We will also see to it that maximum production video conferencing is done by the Thane court. We discuss a weekly chart with the court and accordingly, the prisoner is made available on VC."