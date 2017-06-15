Video of Congress MLA assaulting farmers in Aurangabad goes viral



A screen grab from video that went viral. Pic/ANI's official Twitter page

A video and images of Abdul Sattar Abdul Nabi, a Congress MLA from Sillod, allegedly thrashing farmers in Aurangabad has gone viral on social media recently.

Nabi and his party workers reportedly beat up the farmers over land dispute. He has even defend his action saying, "land belongs to Dalit brothers, don't have any connection with it. Situation at that time was such I had to take that step."

Maha: Sillod Cong MLA Abdul Sattar Abdul Nabi, along with supporters, allegedly beat up farmers in his neighborhood over land dispute (12/6) pic.twitter.com/VfBIgW9PM6 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 15, 2017

Land belongs to Dalit brothers, don't have any connection with it. Situation at that time was such I had to take that step: Abdul Sattar. pic.twitter.com/aR8ngprCMT — ANI (@ANI_news) June 15, 2017

The video has elicited strong negative reactions from Twitterati, who have condemned Abdul Sattar Abdul Nabi's actions.

Abdul Sattar Abdul Nabi has been a member of the Congress party since 1994. He was also elected Mayor of Sillod in the same year.

Abdul Sattar Abdul Nabi was elected as the Vidhanparishad MLA of Sillod in 2001 and was allotted a ticket from Sillod constituency for legislative assembly elections.

Assistance from Prabhakarrao Palodkar, who was away from the party from 1996 to 2008, ensured Nabi's victory as the MLA of Sillod by 30,000 votes.