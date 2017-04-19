E-paper

Assam: Video of man carrying brother's body on cycle surfaces; CM orders inquiry

A screengrab from the video

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today expressed concern and directed officials to conduct an inquiry after a video of a boy carrying body of his brother on cycle surfaced at Majuli island in Brahmaputra.

The video footage showed a boy using a cycle to carry his brother's body. He was crossing a bamboo bridge, which is the only link between his village, Luit Khabalu, and the mainland. Ambulances cannot travel due to the absence of a concrete bridge in the area, officials said.

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal. Pic/PTI

The boy was taking his brother's body back home from the hospital to perform last rites, they said. Sonowal directed the Director of Health Services to rush to the village and conduct an inquiry, officials said.

