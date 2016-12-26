Video of man tying Karnataka Chief Minister's shoes goes viral



Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: In an embarrassment to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, a video of a person tying his shoelaces at an event here has gone viral, prompting opposition BJP to dub him as 'arrogant' and 'pseudo-secularist.'

The video shows a person bending down to tie the shoelaces of the Chief Minister and him looking elsewhere.

Some reports said the man was Siddaramaiah's Personal Assistant staying at his house in Mysuru, but the Chief Minister’s media advisor clarified in a tweet that he was a relative.

“It is hereby clarified that the person tying CM Siddaramaiah’s shoelaces is not his staff, but his relative: Media Adviser to Karnataka CM,” the tweet said.

The BJP was quick to react, with state party General Secretary C T Ravi dubbing Siddaramaiah as ‘arrogant’ and ‘pseudo socialist.’

“Arrogance of Pseudo Socialist @CMofKarnataka has no limits. Absolutely disgusting that Siddaramaiah gets his shoes fitted by an assistant,” Ravi tweeted.