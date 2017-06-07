Video shows Eman Ahmed having a ball at Abu Dhabi hospital

Eman at Burjeel Hospital

Eman Ahmed is finally enjoying the little joys of life – playing with a balloon, eating and drinking on her own and moving her body like she hasn't been able to in over a decade.

Eman, once considered the heaviest woman in the world at 500 kg, is seen playing with a balloon and drinking out of a water bottle in a video shared by Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi, UAE. This is now possible as she can now use her right-hand limbs for the first time since they were paralysed a few years ago.

Eman is nearing the end of the first of three phases of treatment. The first phase includes treating her UTI and bedsores, which are now 75% cured. The second phase involves rehabilitation. In the last stage, she will undergo corrective surgery for her lower limbs, plastic surgery to remove the excess skin leftover from her weight loss, and an aortic valve replacement surgery.

"Significant improvement in psychological condition is reflected in her positive reaction to her surroundings. She is able to take food from her mouth twice a day for the first time in 2.5 years. The next step would be to give medications from her mouth and get rid of the nasogastric tube," said the hospital in an official statement.