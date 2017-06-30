Vietnam jails blogger for posting 'anti-state' reports



Vietnamese blogger Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh (L), also known as "Mother Mushroom". Pic/AFP

A Vietnamese court jailed a prominent blogger for 10 years on Thursday for publishing propaganda against the state, her lawyer said, the latest crackdown on critics of the Communist Party.

Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh, 37, known as "Me Nam" (Mother Mushroom), was found guilty at a full-day trial by a court in central province of Khanh Hoa, six months after she was arrested for posting anti-state reports, including one about civilians dying in police custody.

"The verdict was too heavy and unfair for the accused," said Vo An Don, one of her lawyers, adding that she would appeal. The sentence comes at a time when Vietnam's human rights record is in the spotlight, with Human Rights Watch's report highlighting beatings and intimidation of activists, bloggers and dissidents.