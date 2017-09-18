Vigilante residents join hands to fight Dombivli railway station menace

Concerned Kalyan residents seen helping commuters get into the KDMT buses at the station. Pic/ Shrikant Khuperkar

With zero action from the police and municipal authorities to ease commuter traffic outside bus and auto stands at Dombivli station, residents of the area are now playing vigilantes and taking control of the situation.

Over the last few years, several residents have complained about the influx of new hawkers outside the station, which has made it difficult for commuters to negotiate the stretch. Further, no rule and order was being maintained near bus and auto stands. "People jumped queues, and this would lead to daily fights and arguments," a resident said.

After repeated complaints to local authorities fell on deaf ears, two months ago, 650-odd residents from Dombivli came together and decided to take matters in their own hands. The results have made it a model city for other suburban townships to follow.

Sachin Gavli, an active member of the group said that the residents have split themselves into three groups. "One group keeps an eye on the auto drivers, while the other two look after queues at the bus stand and hawkers," Gavli said.

Every day, four members from the group work on a rotation basis between 6 and 10 pm, to ensure that people line-up in single queue for the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Transport (KDMT) buses. The group also ensures that women and senior citizens are allowed to board first.

The residents claim that there is no staff available to run the services, which is why a lot of buses get cancelled. "So, when a bus finally arrives at the bus stand, there is a lot of over-crowding," the resident alleged. Further, another team keeps a check on auto drivers, who fleece residents, and illegal hawkers. Incidentally, this group doesn't have any political affiliations. The only government representative in this group is Devidas Tekale, in-charge of KDMT. "We've been taking suggestions from the residents to ease travel. We will have better results in the coming months," he said.

When contacted, Senior Inspector Gautam Gambhire of the traffic department, said, "We have a major staff shortage, but we are trying to improve the conditions in Dombivli. The government should give us more traffic wardens." KDMC officials were unavailable for comment.

Also view - From a heartbroken lover to a 'rapist', 17 drowning tragedies in Mumbai



