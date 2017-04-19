Vijay Mallya and 9 other 'wanted' Indians who are living abroad in luxury

With talks of extraditing Vijay Mallya from the UK to India taking centrestage once again, let's take a look at some Indians who are living in exile abroad, but are wanted back home



Vijay Mallya

Flamboyant business tycoon Vijay Mallya, who has been declared a wilful defaulter and being pursued by India over the unpaid loans tied to his defunct Kingfisher Airlines, was arrested in London on Tuesday and subsequently granted bail by the court during an extradition hearing.

The Indian government has been seeking the extradition of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya from the UK, where he is living currently. India wants top bring back 61-year-old Mallya to face trial after the liquor and aviation tycoon fled there last March after banks sued to recover about $1.4 billion that Indian authorities say Kingfisher owes.

But Mallya is part of a long list of Indians who have found safe havens abroad and are wanted back in the country for various crimes.

Here are 10 Indians, the government wants to extradite from various countries:

Reshma Memon

Tiger Memon’s wife Reshma acted as an accomplice for her husband in the 1993 serial bomb blasts in Mumbai. Interpol issued a red-corner notice against her after she fled with her husband to Dubai and later moved to Karachi in Pakistan. According to the chargesheet in the case, Tiger and his brother Yakub had arranged money for four of their family members, one of whom was Reshma, through their NRI accounts in Hongkong Bank, Bandra branch, in furtherance of the blasts' conspiracy.

Sameera Jumani

Samira Jumani, the first wife of underworld don Abu Salem, had an abduction case filed against her by her parents. She escaped to Dubai with Salem after the Mumbai serial bomb blasts in 1993. Jumani who had married Salem in 1991 was booked in 1997 for procuring a forged passport from Lucknow in the name of Sabina Azmi in July 1993, when Salem also procured a forged passport from Lucknow in the name of Akil Ahmed Azmi. CBI had once claimed that Samira held the key to several intricate details about Salem and his involvement in the blasts, his extortion business and other interests in property. There is an Interpol Red Corner Notice out against Jumani who has been living in the United States for the past several years. It is believed that she was involved in several extortion bids, kidnappings, and even some murders.

Chhota Shakeel

Chhota Shakeel

Chhota Shakeel is a key aide and lieutenant of Dawood Ibrahim, a leading figure in South Asian organised crime. Some media reports have identified Shakeel along with Anees Ibrahim as Dwood’s likely successor upon his rumored retirement. In September 2000, Shakeel admitted to having planned an attack on Chhota Rajan. In 2001, he accepted his involvement in financing Hindi films in an interview. Senior advocate Ram Jethmalani stirred a hornet's nest, in July 2015, when he claimed that Dawood and his close associate, Chhota Shakeel, had offered to surrender to Indian authorities in the 90s, but the then-Maharashtra chief minister Sharad Pawar had rejected the offer.

Tiger Memon

Tiger is the alleged mastermind of the 1993 serial blasts in Mumbai and the prime accused in the case. Ibrahim Mushtaq Abdul Razak Nadim Memon, better known as Tiger Memon, is wanted by Interpol and the CBI. According to media reports, the Central Bureau of Investigation believes Tiger is a ‘respectable businessman’ in Dubai. The CBI said that Tiger and his brothers owned a construction business and some shops in Dubai in partnership with Anees Ibrahim, brother of underworld don and terrorist Dawood Ibrahim. Having allegedly been given Pakistani identities by Pakistan’s spy agency ISI, he shuttles between Karachi and Dubai.

Anees Ibrahim

Shaikh Anees Ibrahim Kaskar, Dawood Ibrahim’s younger brother is one of his most trusted lieutenants. He helps his brother run D-Company’s business in Dubai. Anees is known to be involved in narcotics trafficking, extortion, contract killings, and money laundering. He is also accused of being involved in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts. Not much has been heard about him since he was shot at in 2009 by members of another gang.

Lalit Modi



Lalit Modi

A businessman, Lait Modi was at the pinnacle of cricketing glory as Chairman of the popular Indian Premier League and president of the Rajasthan Cricket Association when he fell from grace and had to leave India. In 2010, he tweeted about Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s ownership details of the newly formed Kochi Tuskers franchise and that led to his downfall. The BCCI sacked him from the board in September 2010, and he fled to the UK soon after. Modi, who still lives in London, has had his India n passport revoked by the government and is wanted in India by the Enforcement Directorate. The Interpol has issued a blue corner notice against him. ED is probing 15 cases of forex violation against him and called him for questioning; he never turned up.

Dawood Ibrahim



Dawood Ibrahim

The leader of D-Company, which I one of the biggest organised crime syndicates, Dawood Ibrahim is believed to be the mastermind of the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts. He is one of India’s Most Wanted Men. His gang is involved in everything from hawala, betting, drugs to arms smuggling. Dawood, who was not in India at the time of the serial blasts and never returned. He moved to Karachi with his family and some close aides. He holds a Pakistani passport. In October 2003, the US Treasury Department named Dawood Ibrahim as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, and in June 2006, the United States named both Dawood Ibrahim and D Company as Significant Foreign Narcotics Traffickers pursuant to the Kingpin Act.

Ravi Shankaran

Ravi Shankaran is the naval war room leak kingpin and escaped the dragnet of CBI to move to the UK. Shankaran is involved in the infamous October 2005 Navy War. He played an active role in leaking Indian war room secrets to arms dealers. Shankaran gave himself up in London in 2010, after an Interpol Red corner notice had been issued against him. But last year in June he virtually won his freedom as the UK high court rejected his extradition.

Tiger Hanif

Dawood aide Tiger Hanif, wanted in India for two bomb attacks in Gujarat in 1993, has been in the UK since then. Hanif has made representation to the British home secretary Theresa May to avoid being extradited to India. The 54-year-old Hanif, whose full name is Mohammed Umerji Patel, was traced to a grocery store in Bolton, Greater Manchester, in March 2010. Hanif is wanted for his alleged role in a grenade attack in a packed Surat market that killed an eight-year-old schoolgirl in January 1993. He is also accused of plotting a second grenade attack at a crowded railway station that seriously injured 12 commuters in April 1993.

Vijay Mallya



Vijay Mallya

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya, the “King of Good Times”, is wanted back in India for the Rs 9,000 crore he owes his lenders for his collapsed Kingfisher Airlines Ltd. He is also wanted in connection with a money laundering case. Mallya, ignored a look-out notice by the CBI, to fly out of the country and is presently in London. The embattled tycoon has said he is in a “forced exile” and has no plans to return to India. The Indian government has since revoked his passport . The Indian government has also written to Britain seeking Mallya’s deportation, which has been rejected. On Tuesday, Mallya was arrested in London following India's extradition request and just three hours later granted bail. The businessman has been staying in London for a year now and his return doesn't seem likely anytime soon since extradition hearings in UK courts genrally take time.