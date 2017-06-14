Vijay Mallya gets bail, says enough evidence to prove his case



Vijay Mallya (C) leaves court in central London yesterday. Pic/AFP

Vijay Mallya, the embattled tycoon who is wanted in India on loan defaults to several banks, yesterday claimed that he has "enough evidence" to plead his case as a UK court granted him bail until December 4.

The 61-year-old former chief of erstwhile Kingfisher airlines appeared before Westminster Magistrates' Court here for his extradition case hearing.

Chief Magistrate Emma Louise Arbuthnot granted bail to Mallya until December 4. The next hearing has been set for July 6.

"I have not eluded any court...I have enough evidence to prove my case," Mallya told reporters outside the court.

"I don't make statements to the media because anything I say is twisted. There is enough evidence, that will speak," he said. "I go to cheer India in a cricket match and it becomes a media frenzy. It's better I don't say anything," he added.

Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) presented the case in court on behalf of the Indian authorities.

Mallya's defence team, which is being led by the firm Joseph Hague Aaronson LLP, said a second extradition request is expected from the Indian government.

Rs 9k cr

Mallya is wanted in India for Kingfisher Airlines' default on loans worth over this amount