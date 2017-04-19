Vijay Mallya pokes fun at 'Indian media hype' over his arrest

Vijay Mallya. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: A nonchalant Vijay Mallya took to Twitter today to poke fun at the 'Indian media hype' over his arrest in London and said the extradition hearing was 'as expected'.

The 61-year-old liquor baron, who is co-owner of Sahara Force India Formula One Team, made a series of retweets of the team's practice session in Bahrain. Known for his flamboyance, the only reference Mallya made to his arrest was to blame the Indian media with an earlier tweet.

"Usual Indian media hype. Extradition hearing in Court started today as expected," Mallya tweeted.

Usual Indian media hype. Extradition hearing in Court started today as expected. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) April 18, 2017

In reply to a tweet, Mallya said the case has to be decided on merits and evidence. "Lets wait and see. The case has to be decided on merits and evidence. Fortunately there is an impartial justice system in the UK," he tweeted.

In another tweet, Mallya said he was glad that "some media are putting facts in perspective". Surrender of passport, arrest, bail all part of normal extradition proceedings, he added.

Glad that some media are putting facts in perspective. Surrender of passport, arrest,bail all part of normal extradition proceedings. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) April 18, 2017

Apart from the Formula One action, he showed his interest in health matters, retweeting two tweets from Doctify, a health platform in the UK that offers solutions to patients who want to search, compare and book doctors online.

While one was on medical data security and health challenges, his other retweet was on contact lens hygiene routine. Earlier in the day, Mallya - who has been declared a proclaimed offender - was arrested in London after he appeared at a central London police station. Mallya is wanted in India for defaulting on loans. His now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines owes more than Rs 9,000 crore to many banks. He had fled India on March 2, 2016 and has repeatedly dismissed the charges against him.