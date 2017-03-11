Vijay Mallya says government holding him guilty without fair trial



Vijay Mallya

New Delhi: Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya yesterday accused the government of holding him guilty without a “fair” trial as he faces heat in the Supreme Court over loan default.

A day after the Supreme Court asked Mallya about his assets and transfer of $40 million to his children, he took to the twitter to clarify his position.

He also offered to negotiate with banks to pay a one-time settlement charge on his R9,000 crore loan default. “I have humbly obeyed every single Court Order without exception. Seems as if government is bent upon holding me guilty without fair trial,” he said in one of the tweets.