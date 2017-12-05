Vijay Mallya's extradition trial begins in London court

The extradition trial of Vijay Mallya, wanted in India on charges of R9,000 crore fraud and money laundering, on Monday began at a UK court here, with the embattled liquor baron rejecting the charges as "false, fabricated and baseless"

The extradition trial of Vijay Mallya, wanted in India on charges of R9,000 crore fraud and money laundering, on Monday began at a UK court here, with the embattled liquor baron rejecting the charges as "false, fabricated and baseless". The trial, however, was briefly halted as the courtroom had to be evacuated due to a fire alarm. Mallya and others waited outside the Westminster Magistrates' Court during the fire drill.



Vijay Mallya outside the Westminster Magistrates Court in London before the start of his extradition case on Monday. Pic/PTI/AP

The 61-year-old tycoon, out on a 650,000-pound bail bond following his arrest by Scotland Yard over fraud and money laundering charges, looked relaxed as he was greeted by a swarm of cameras and reporters when he entered Westminster Magistrates' Court for the opening day of his trial. "Please hear the proceedings," Mallya told reporters outside the courtroom. "These (allegations against me) are false, fabricated and baseless," Mallya said. Mallya, who has been out on bail since Scotland Yard executed an extradition warrant in April this year, will be in the dock for the duration of the trial, scheduled to end on December 14. A judgement in the case, being presided over by Judge Emma Louise Arbuthnot, is unlikely until early next year. His defence team is led by barrister Clare Montgomery, known as an expert in criminal and fraud law with the UK's Matrix Chambers.

Rs.9k-cr Total amount of financial fraud Mallya has been charged with

