Vijayawada youth murdered in fight over cricket



Representational picture

Fight over a game of cricket on a street here in Andhra Pradesh has led to murder of a youth, police said. The incident occurred in Telecom Colony off Mahatma Gandhi Road on Tuesday evening.

According to police, Kiran Kumar, an engineering student, was playing with some children when the ball accidentally hit a woman Devaki Devi. He apologized for the same but the woman's son P. Srikanth reached there and picked up an argument.

A scuffle broke out between the two. Srikanth went to his house and returned with a knife. He stabbed Kiran Kumar in his chest, leading to his death.

Police quoted residents as saying that the two had past enmity. Kiran Kumar had many times raised an objection to Srikanth driving his bike in the colony at a high speed in a rash manner and the two had fights over this.