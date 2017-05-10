Vikram Chatterjee appears for questioning in model Sonika Chauhan death

Vikram and Sonika. Pic/Twitter

Kolkata: Actor Vikram Chatterjee on Tuesday appeared at Tollygunge police station in connection with the probe into the accident that killed his co-passenger, model and TV host Sonika Chauhan, and injured him last month.

Vikram was served a notice by Kolkata Police last week and he appeared before the investigating officers tonight, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said. Police sources said that the officers interrogated Vikram for almost an hour.

The actor then left the police station. The investigating officers asked Vikram to give them the list of places he and Sonika had visited that night, the source said.

Earlier today, the police spoke to a few of Vikram and Sonika's friends in connection with the investigation. Forensic experts had also conducted another set of chemical tests on Vikram's car during the day.

Vikram had surrendered in connection with the accident case involving his car in which actor and model Sonika Chauhan was killed. A city court had granted bail to him on May 5. The Kolkata Police had booked Vikram and started a suo motu case.

Sonika's family had lodged a complaint against him also. Later, the cases were tagged. In the early hours of April 29, a car with Vikram at the wheel and Sonika seated on the front seat swerved and crashed into the pavement along south Kolkata's Rashbehari Avenue.