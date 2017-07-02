Vikrikar Bhavan in Mumbai renamed as GST Bhavan



State Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar

Vikrikar Bhavan, the headquarters of the government's erstwhile Sales Tax department, was on Saturday renamed GST Bhavan as the new tax regime rolled out.

State Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and Minister of State for Finance Deepak Kesarkar attended the ceremony at the bhavan, in Mazgaon.

Senior IAS officer Rajiv Jalota, State GST Commissioner, informed the gathering that the department had planned a helpline to assist traders and the business community with any queries about GST implementation and modalities. "There are some doubts in the minds of traders (over GST). It is our duty as employees of this department, to resolve their queries," Mungantiwar said.