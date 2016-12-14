Vile Parle physiotherapist's rape-murder: CCTV shows man attempting break-in



Shraddha Panchal

In the latest development in the rape-murder case of the 25-year-old Vile Parle physiotherapist, cops have now received CCTV footage of a man trying to open the door of the victim’s house. The man is plump looking, but neither the victim’s family nor her neighbours are able to identify him.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the footage was obtained from a bank near the victim’s home. In it, a man is seen climbing the stairs, and trying to open her door. After that, he tries to open doors of the victim’s neighbours’ houses as well. From his actions, cops feel he could be a housebreaker.

“He does not seem to be residing in the same area and must have followed the victim from the ATM. We will circulate his picture to police in other areas too,” an investigating officer from Vile Parle police station told Mumbai Mirror. The report added that the physiotherapist, Shraddha Panchal, had gone to withdraw money from an ATM nearby with her friends, a few hours before she was killed.

The Mumbai Mirror report further added that cops are now exploring the angle that the accused may have escaped to Juhu after murdering Panchal. “There are five exit routes to the area and one of them leads to Juhu. A nullah connects Vile Parle to Juhu and anyone can easily cross over it and escape,” an officer from the investigating team told Mirror.

Vile Parle police have so far grilled Panchal’s friends, neigbhours and relatives in connection with the rape-murder, but nothing conclusive has come out yet.