Village Development Officer booked for seeking bribe in Thane

Thane: A village development officer in the district has been booked by for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 75,000 from a complainant, the ACB said on Wednesday.

The village development officer of Kawad (Khurd) group grampanchayat in Bhiwandi here, allegedly sought bribe for releasing some bills of a contractor and clearing his payment. The contractor then lodged a complaint with the Thane unit of Anti-Corruption Bureau which carried out a probe and found recently that the officer had demanded the bribe.

Subsequently, the accused was yesterday booked under section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act-1988, Thane ACB's police inspector Dileep Vichare said. No arrest has been made so far, he said, adding that further probe was on.