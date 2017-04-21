Village official marries after ensuring every house has toilet

For Kishore Vibhute (26), gram sevak of Hivare village in the district, his marriage on Friday was no less than a dream-come-true moment as he tied the knot only after fulfilling his vow of ensuring that every house in the village has a toilet.

Kishore got married at his native Sangam village in Latur district after achieving the goal he had set himself: to make Hivare open-defecation-free. He was inspired by `Swachh Bharat Abhiyan', said district information officer Kiran Moghe. Three years ago, only 174 out of the total 351 houses in the village had a toilet.

At a meeting with Nashik zilla parishad's CEO in 2014, Kishore vowed that he would marry only after convincing the remaining 177 families to construct toilets at home. He achieved the target last year. "A team of Nashik district administration visited Hivare yesterday and verified that all houses have toilets," Moghe said.