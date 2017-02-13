Villager held for killing mother-in-law in Thane

District rural police have arrested a villager here for allegedly killing his mother-in-law in Sahapur.

Yamuna Bhange (45) and the accused identified as Pandu Rathad (39) lived at Muchala Pada in Sahapur taluka and used to often quarrel over petty matters, police said.

They picked up a tiff last morning over some issue and the accused in a fit of rage picked up an axe and attacked his mother-in-law, killing her on the spot.

The accused was booked under IPC section 302 (murder) following a complaint lodged by his wife, police said, adding that the body has been sent for postmortem.