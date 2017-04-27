Vinod Khanna passes away: The last few minutes of the star at the hospital

Weeks after hospitalisation, legendary actor and politician Vinod Khanna loses battle to bladder carcinoma, breathing his last at 11.20 this morning
One of Vinod Khanna’s last pictures with wife Kavita
Twenty days after a photograph of a fragile-looking Vinod Khanna (70) went viral, the original Bollywood heartthrob breathed his last this morning.
Sources at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaum, where the veteran actor was admitted, confirmed news of his death. "Doctors and family were expecting a recovery, but somehow his condition escalated and he succumbed at 11.20," said a hospital statement. The actor was suffering from advanced bladder carcinoma.
The actor at his residence
Khanna was hospitalised on March 31. A photograph of a visibly ill-looking actor with his wife Kavita and son Sakshi went viral a week later. There were rumours of him suffering from bladder cancer, but hospital authorities did not confirm it. At the time, they said that his sudden weight loss was due to "severe dehydration".
With Osho Rajneesh
Later, his actor son Rahul Khanna took to Twitter, to say that his father was recuperating and would be discharged soon. Khanna was Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Gurdaspur in Punjab.
With wife Kavita and sons Akshaye and Rahul
The actor, who made his film debut in 1968 with Mann Ka Meet, went on to become one of the most sought after actors with his impressive performances in films like Mera Desh, Imtihaan, Inkaar, Amar Akbar Anthony and Jurm.
With Tina Ambani
After a stellar career, in 1982 he took a break from work to join his guru Osho Rajneesh at his ashram. He is survived by his wives Kavita, Gitanjali, daughter Shraddha, and actor sons Rahul, Akshaye and Sakshi.
With Amitabh Bachchan
On his wedding day
And a star was born
Vinod Khanna had no filmy background. His father Kishanchand Khanna ran a business in textiles, dyes and chemicals. Khanna was a commerce graduate from Sydenham College, Mumbai. At the peak of his career in 1975, Khanna joined spiritual guru Osho Rajneesh and briefly quit the industry in the 80s. Consequently, he shifted to Rajneeshpuram in the US, where he worked as Osho's gardener. Khanna won five Filmfare awards, including the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 1999. He
was last seen in the 2015 Bollywood film Dilwale, starring Shah Rukh Khan.
Tweet talk
President Pranab Mukherjee: Heartfelt condolences on. the passing away of Shri Vinod Khanna, a highly talented and acclaimed actor & MP
Rajinikanth, actor: My dear friend Vinod Khanna... will miss you, RIP. My heartfelt condolences to the family.
Karan Johar, filmmaker: His screen presence is unparalleled even today...his super star swag is what we grew up on....RIP #VinodKhanna ...thoughts and prayers...
Anupam Kher, actor: #VinodKhanna ji had a magnetic charm & persona. Both on & off screen. He was kind, affectionate & helpful. Loved his panther like walk.
