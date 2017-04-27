Vinod Khanna passes away: The last few minutes of the star at the hospital

Weeks after hospitalisation, legendary actor and politician Vinod Khanna loses battle to bladder carcinoma, breathing his last at 11.20 this morning



One of Vinod Khanna’s last pictures with wife Kavita

Twenty days after a photograph of a fragile-looking Vinod Khanna (70) went viral, the original Bollywood heartthrob breathed his last this morning.

Sources at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaum, where the veteran actor was admitted, confirmed news of his death. "Doctors and family were expecting a recovery, but somehow his condition escalated and he succumbed at 11.20," said a hospital statement. The actor was suffering from advanced bladder carcinoma.



The actor at his residence

Khanna was hospitalised on March 31. A photograph of a visibly ill-looking actor with his wife Kavita and son Sakshi went viral a week later. There were rumours of him suffering from bladder cancer, but hospital authorities did not confirm it. At the time, they said that his sudden weight loss was due to "severe dehydration".



With Osho Rajneesh

Later, his actor son Rahul Khanna took to Twitter, to say that his father was recuperating and would be discharged soon. Khanna was Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Gurdaspur in Punjab.



With wife Kavita and sons Akshaye and Rahul

The actor, who made his film debut in 1968 with Mann Ka Meet, went on to become one of the most sought after actors with his impressive performances in films like Mera Desh, Imtihaan, Inkaar, Amar Akbar Anthony and Jurm.



With Tina Ambani

After a stellar career, in 1982 he took a break from work to join his guru Osho Rajneesh at his ashram. He is survived by his wives Kavita, Gitanjali, daughter Shraddha, and actor sons Rahul, Akshaye and Sakshi.



With Amitabh Bachchan



On his wedding day