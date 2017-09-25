Violence in Banaras Hindu University: Students, journalists lathicharged

The students were protesting an alleged incident of sexual harassment



An injured student writhing in pain after police allegedly beat them up

A number of students, including women, and two journalists were injured in lathicharge by the police in the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) which witnessed violence on Saturday night, in an ugly turn to a protest against an alleged eve-teasing incident.

In the wake of the violence, the university has announced "holidays" from today till October 2, advancing them from September 28.



A bike in flames during the clash. Pics/PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath yesterday sought a report from Divisional Commissioner about the incident as various political parties, including Samajwadi Party, criticised the government and condemned the police action.

A number of students, including women, and two journalists were injured in the lathicharge by the police. Some policemen were also injured in the clashes during which students indulged in arson, police sources said.

Violence erupted after some students, protesting against the alleged eve-teasing incident of Thursday, wanted to meet the Vice Chancellor at his residence on Saturday night, according to police and university sources.

Barred from meeting VC

The security guards of the university stopped them and the police was informed, according to the University sources. A BHU spokesperson said some students wanted to "forcibly" enter the VC's residence but they were stopped by the security guards of the university.

Subsequently, there was stone pelting by "outsiders" who had joined the students.

Police used lathicharge to control the situation. "I have sought a report from the Divisional Commissioner, Varanasi, about the entire incident," Adityanath said in Lucknow. The lathicharge on journalists led to protests in Lucknow with some journalists staging a sit-in near the CM's residence.

Nearly 1,500 policemen including PAC personnel have been deployed in and around the campus to maintain law and order in the campus.