Violent protests in Kashmir against Budgam deaths

Protesters once again attacked security personnel, and police used tear gas shells and lathi charge to chase them away



Senior Kashmiri separatist leader Mushtaq-ul-Islam shouts pro-freedom slogans during a protest in Srinagar against the deaths atâÂÂBudgam. Pic/AFP



Srinagar: Violent protests against the deaths of three youths in firing by security forces near an encounter site, took place at some places in Kashmir yesterday, even as several separatist leaders were placed under house arrest.

Protesters pelted stones at security personnel at Baramulla district, in Srinagar, Muran Chowk, and in Pulwama district, a police official said.

He said police fired tear gas shells and resorted to baton charge to chase away the protesters. While police said no one was injured, eyewitnesses claimed several protesters were hurt in police action. But peaceful protests were held at several places including Jamia Masjid in the old city, the police official said.

Separatist groups had called for peaceful protests after Friday prayers against the incident that took place at Chadoora in Budgam district on Tuesday. However, as a precautionary measure, authorities placed top separatist leaders including Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest.

'Pak inciting youth'

Home Minister Rajnath Singh accused Pakistan of using the social media to incite youths in Kashmir to storm encounter sites to help holed-up terrorists, after some members in Lok Sabha raised the issue of death of the three civilians in Budgam.

Singh said the strife-torn region had seen a "new trend" of late in which youths from nearby villages gather at the sites of encounter between security forces and terrorists, and pelt stones to help the terrorists holed-up there to flee.

Pakistan-sponsored terrorists are trying to destabilise not only Kashmir but entire India, Singh said.

