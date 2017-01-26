VIP Culture hurts! Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde's guard beats up toll worker

A constable with Maharashtra PWD minister Eknath Shinde's security convoy ransacked a toll booth at Nashik and ‘unintentionally’ injured the staff as the Shiv Sena leader's vehicle was not given VVIP treatment



Santosh Dhongade

A Special Protection Unit (SPU) constable posted in security convoy of Shiv Sena cabinet minister Eknath Shinde ransacked a toll booth and ‘unintentionally’ injured a staff at the toll naka in Nashik in early hours of Wednesday as the minister’s vehicle was not given a VVIP treatment.

The incident took place at the tollbooth on Mumbai-Agra highway while he was returning to Mumbai.



Maharashtra PWD Minister Eknath Shinde. File Pic

"Around 1.30 am, the tollbooth staff stopped the vehicle in which minister (Eknath) Shinde was sitting along with the SPU constable. The guard asked booth worker Sandeep Dhongade to clear the path as it was a minister’s convoy. Dhongade started checking if indeed it was a minister’s vehicle, but angered by the delay, the guard emerged out of the car and thrashed Dhongade. He also vandalised the toll booth. Dhongade sustained injuries on his forehead and nose," Additional SP of Nashik Rural police A Patil said.

Patil added that Dhongade has been dis­char­ged from hospital. “Our officials visited him at the hospital. He hasn’t filed any complaint against the guard yet.”

Despite repeated attempts, Shinde remained unavailable for comment.