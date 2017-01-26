Viral Photo: Manohar Parrikar takes 'power nap' during Republic Day parade

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar once again caught sleeping during an important public function -- this time it's during the 68th Republic Day Parade at Rajpath. The photo has since gone viral on social media



Videograb of Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar sleeping during the 2017 Republic Day parade

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar seems to be working very hard, harder than the other ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet. So hard infact that he is catching on his sleep wherever he can.

Parrikar seems to have made it a habit to take his 'power nap' during important public functions. After being trolled for being caught taking forty winks during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Red Fort speech on 2016 Independence Day, the minister from Goa has now been snapped sleeping during the 68th Republic Day Parade at Rajpath.

And is the case with all embarrassing moments that no one wants highlighted, the photo of Parrikar dozing off went viral and social media was busy taking potshots at the minister.

The photo shows the defence minister sitting alongside dignitaries including the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to watch the Republic Day parade.

Of course, since it was the R-Day parade, India’s national broadcaster Doordarshan sent out the footage to lakhs of viewers.

Incidentally, this is the third time Parrikar has been spotted dozing off during important events. In December 2014, he was caught sleeping during Modi’s 'Make In India' speech. Then came the Independence Day fiasco when Parrikar's sleeping buddies were Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Parrikar may have been dreaming, but the picture going viral on social media is sure to make this a nightmare for him.

And this is how Twitter responded:

Manohar Parrikar became 1st ever Defence Minister of India to sleep during Republic Day on #26thJanuary Parade 2017! #SleepingBeautyParrikar pic.twitter.com/DK05l3A8Q0 — Samar (@Samar_Anarya) January 26, 2017

This Republic Day, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar shows our women and men in uniform how much he appreciates their hard work and valour pic.twitter.com/rMRGCgJcsM — Praveen Swami (@praveenswami) January 26, 2017

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar busy in conducting Surgical Strikes during Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in Delhi.#RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/echDhhsE7k — Shriraj Kesariya (@_shriraj) January 26, 2017