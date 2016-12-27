Viral photo: These eight dogs portraying Christmas nativity scene is adorable!

Pet owners' pack of eight pooches recreates the Nativity scene during Christmas, and it is adorable. The pack includes five Siberian huskies, a boxer, a Rottweiler cross and a staffie



A pack of eight solemn-faced pooches are winning the Internet over with their adorable recreation of the Nativity scene.

Pet owners Sammie McCormick and 32-year-old support worker Cheryl Waddell recreated the serene Biblical scene at their home in Consett, County Durham, UK.

The pack, including five Siberian huskies, a boxer, a Rottweiler cross and a staffie are all patiently seen posing for the camera as Mary, Joseph, the three wise men, a shepherd, an angel and the star of Bethlehem in the festive scene.



Pet owners Sammie McCormick and Cheryl Waddell

The role of baby Jesus went to a stuffed teddy bear nestled inside a cardboard crib.

“We just thought with the doom and gloom 2016’s brought and the terrible stuff we’re seeing on the news recently, we wanted to make Christmas fun and exciting again,” supermarket store assistant Sammie, 27, told the Daily Mail. “Everyone who’s seen the pictures so far, have loved seeing them dressed up.”

The couple decked half of the Christmassy canines out in supermarket-bought £12 (R1,000) children’s costumes while fashioning the rest using a T-shirt, blazer and hoodie. Previously, the owners got the dogs to don fluffy red and green elf outfits as part of a festive photo

shoot.



Earlier this month, the dogs donned fluffy red and green elf outfits, gold rings and Santa hats as part of the festive photo shoots. PIC/Sammie Jayne McCormick VIA FACEBOOK