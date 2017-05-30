Viral video: Baby walking just moments after birth is freaking the internet

Screengrab of the video

In a Facebook video that has gone viral, a newborn baby girl is seen walking just minutes after her birth in a hospital in Brazil.

The video, which has over 50 million views and 1.3 million shares on Facebook, shows a midwife craddling the newborn girl across her chest with one arm and is amazed to see the baby walk on her own.

"Oh my gosh, the girl is walking. Good gracious!" the nurse dressed in surgical robes with a clinical mask over her mouth, is heard crying out in amazement. "I was trying to wash her here and she keeps getting up to walk," said the midwife pointing with one hand to where she initially tried to lay the baby down to give the child her first bath.

"If you told people what has just happened no one would believe it unless they saw it with their own eyes," the midwife holding the baby girl was quoted by ' The Sun' as saying.

The video, which was uploaded to social media on May 26 has stunned viewers who declare the baby's attempt to walk nothing short of a miracle. The logo on the midwife's robes suggest that she works at a Santa Cruz Hospital in south Brazil.

Here are some reactions

A baby is walking straight after birth and she's saying it's crip walking ðÂÂÂ — AKOSUA ðÂÂÂ (@AkosBrandy) May 28, 2017

Saw that video of a baby who started walking moments after birth.

Amazing.



Exactly like cars that speed after coming out of a dark tunnel. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) May 30, 2017

So there is this Brazilian baby girl who started walking just after birth.

Just Brazilian Things you know! — M Sai Achyuth (@iam_achyuthsai) May 30, 2017