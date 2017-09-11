Viral video: BJP MLA Ameet Satam abuses hawkers outside Mumbai college

Screengrab of the video

A video of BJP MLA from Andheri West Ameet Satam abusing and assaulting hawkers in the presence of policemen outside Mithibai college has gone viral.

He has been raising the issue of illegal hawkers in the area repeatedly and has complained to the authorities. With no action taken, Satam is said to have gotten angry and abused and assaulted the hawkers.

In the minute-long video, Satam is also seen shouting that the police are not doing their duty, and hence, he has to take the law in his hands.

On September 8, Satam had tweeted: "Illegal cooking joints use cylinders on rds/footpaths. Wil @CPMumbaiPolice get rid of these live bombs on rds/footpaths?"

After the video went viral, Satam tweeted his response in a video last evening. "I am being pressurised, but I am not going to succumb... My drive will continue, and if (the) Mumbai police want to register a complaint against me, then they should first register (a) complaint against the DCP of the zone and the senior PI as they are in contempt of a 2005 high court order for not taking any action against hawkers," he has said in it.

Satam has also uploaded a video on Twitter in which residents of a housing society can be seen supporting him and saying they have been facing the hawker menace since long.

