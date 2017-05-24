Viral video: Dhinchak Pooja's 'Selfie' song will make your ears bleed

Dhinchak Pooja in the 'Selfie Maine le li aaj' song

There are versatile singers and then there is Dhinchak Pooja. A selfie song is taking internet by storm and if you haven't heard about it just yet, then be prepared to get hit by a storm.

Dhinchak Pooja is India's answer to Pakistan's Taher Shah. Pooja's 'Selfie Maine Leli Aaj' is filled by lyrics which make no sense, song which has no tune and a voice that will make your skin crawl.

But no! The song is still going viral with jokes and memes made on it.

The girl Dhinchak Pooja is seen in the video taking selfies and driving around in fancy car in a long 2.16 minute cringe worthy video.

This is not the first song Shinchak Pooja has come with. Her first song 'Swag wali Topi' which released in 2015 is painful to hear and to top it, her 2016 song 'Daru' goes one step further.

The video which was uploaded on May 14 has now more than 53 lakh views which also makes us wonder the number of people who have actually sat down to see the entire video.

Even Twitterati is not amused, you see!

I don't know about anyone else, but I'm thoroughly enjoying "Selfie Maine Leli Aaj" by Dhinchak Pooja. pic.twitter.com/wsuk1JCWL9 — José Covaco (@HoeZaay) May 19, 2017

Before and after listening to Dhinchak Pooja's "Selfie maine leli aaj": pic.twitter.com/TLDjaVLtEv — Swikriti (@swik__) May 17, 2017

When someone plays "selfie maine leli aaj". pic.twitter.com/OLcoaBLKKg — Mask (@Mr_LoLwa) May 21, 2017

If you didn't listen to dhinchak Pooja's new "Selfie Maine leli aaj" song, are you even a music lover?ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/mngLPL90mL — ShinChan (@Anurodh_80) May 15, 2017

Me after listening to selfie maine leli aaj pic.twitter.com/2fqKPjcmoT — Manahal (@LeSherlocked) May 22, 2017

When she told her favourite song is Selfie maine le li aaj. pic.twitter.com/cVzYiJbHWJ — Chika Pikaa Rikaa (@Simply_neev) May 23, 2017

Watch the video here

