Viral Video: Doctor thrashed by patient's relatives over delay in treatment



A grab of the video

A doctor in Dhule in Maharashtra was beaten up by the relatives of the patient over alleged delay in treatment.

The video footage of the doctor being assaulted has gone viral on the social media. In the footage, the relatives are seen hitting the doctor with rods and other stuff.

According to a report in ANI, the doctor sustained serious injuries on his chest and head and is currently undergoing treatment.

