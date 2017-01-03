Viral Video: Drunk woman falls into bathtub while taking selfie



A grab of the viral video

A woman from New York ended up falling in her bathtub after she tried to take a selfie while drunk. A video of the same, which was posted by the woman on Twitter last month, has gone viral.

The video was posted on Twitter with the caption: 'Though it wasf a selfie , I fellm in drunkl. (sic)'. In it the woman, known as 'bebalicious' on Twitter, is seen standing in front of a mirror in the bathroom.

Watch Video

Though it wasf a selfie , I fellm in drunkl pic.twitter.com/r6Ti1IWFfw — bebalicious (@Bigdaddybeba) December 11, 2016

Apparently, she presses the record button instead of the photo one on her phone, in a sloshed state. Even as the recording is on, the woman ends up losing her balance and falls into the tub.

The woman is further heard laughing and groaning as she falls over and hits the tub. The video has been liked 20,000 times on Twitter. After the video went viral, the woman took to Twitter to post, “Didn't hurt me at all, get it while you'll drink cause I was laughing.”