Viral Video: Pervez Musharraf dances with young girl to 'Dilli wali girlfriend'

A video of former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf dancing to the song 'Dilli wali girlfriend' at a nightclub with a young girl instead of his wife Sehba goes viral on social media. The ex-military ruler was allowed to leave Pakistan for medical treatment



Video grab of Pervez Musharraf dancing in a nightclub

A video reportedly showing former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf dancing to the song 'Dilli wali girlfriend' at a nightclub with a young girl instead of his wife Sehba goes viral on social media platforms and seems to have stoked a new row between his supporters and detractors.

The controversy is over the fact that the 73-year-old was allowed to leave Pakistan to get treatment for a backbone ailment in March 2016.



Video grab of Pervez Musharraf dancing in a nightclub with an unknown girl

The video clip shows the ex-military ruler dancing with a young girl, not his wife, in what is apparently a nightclub -- where else will you see strobe lights?

The location and time the video was shot though has not been confirmed. The video was shared on Twitter by Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir. Mir tweeted, "Do you know who is this man dancing in a night club and where is his pain these days?”

Do you know who is this man dancing in a night club and where is his pain these days? pic.twitter.com/9R5xVqLTHA — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirGEO) January 21, 2017

This is not the first time such a video clip of Musharraf dancing has emerged. In September 2016, another video had gone viral that had him dancing with his wife Sehba at a private function.



Video grab of Pervez Musharraf dancing with wife Sehba that went viral in 2016

According to several media reports, that dance had taken place at one of Musharraf's relatives' wedding ceremony. While the date of that video also wasn't clear, the song the couple were seen dancing to was released in 2015. The former president, in brown kameez and white salwar, was seen shaking a leg on a popular Pakistani movie song "shakar wandan re" from the film 'Ho Mann Jahaan'.

The video was also shared on social media by Mir. He had also tagged Pakistan Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan seeking an explanation. “Attention Ch Nisar sb I hope Musharraf no more suffering from back pain u claimed he will come back in few weeks where is he these days? (sic),” he had tweeted along with the video.

Attention Ch Nisar sb I hope Musharraf no more suffering from back pain u claimed he will come back in few weeks where is he these days? pic.twitter.com/YKZnNlyfFL — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirGEO) September 25, 2016

The former Pakistani dictator is wanted back in Pakistan in connection with the murder of former Baloch nationalist leader Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti in a military operation in 2006. He is also facing trial in several other cases.