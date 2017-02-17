Viral Video: NCP leader Supriya Sule rides pillion, but minus helmet



A screenshot of the viral video

Due to heavy traffic on her way to an election rally in Thane, NCP leader and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule yesterday preferred to ride pillion on a motorcycle from suburban Malad to reach the venue in the neighbouring city.

Sule's video of riding pillion went viral on the social media, But, neither she nor the person driving the bike was wearing a helmet. The NCP leader, after wrapping up an election meeting in Malad, was on her way to Thane in a four-wheeler for another poll event. However, due to the heavy rush of vehicles, the traffic was crawling.

Had to take help of a biker from Malad to Thane for BMC polls campaign due to Mumbai Traffic, Sule tweeted while posting a video.

Had to take help of a biker from Malad to Thane ðÂÂÂÂÂÂfor #BMCpolls campaign due to #MumbaiTraffic ! pic.twitter.com/Te3zXUbjRP — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) February 16, 2017

Thank you bikers for helping me to travel from Malad to Thane, Sule added in another tweet, and posted another video.

Thank you bikers ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ½for helping me to travel from Malad to Thane.#MumbaiTraffic #BMCpolls pic.twitter.com/1CPCzvkRKL — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) February 16, 2017

According to NCP sources, as Sule realised that it was difficult for her to reach the venue in Thane at the scheduled time due to the heavy traffic, she preferred to sit on a motorcycle that a party worker was riding.

Accompanied by other party workers on her way, Sule reached the election rally at Khopat in Thane around 9.30 and addressed the meeting for some time, before it was wrapped up at 10 pm.