Viral video: Russian model risks life in death-defying photo-shoot in Dubai

Screengrab of the video
A Russian model Viktoria Odintsova played with death as she posed for a photoshoot dangling from one of the world’s tallest skyscrapers in Dubai.
The 23-year-old performed the stunt above the 1,004-foot tall Cayan Tower in Dubai without any safety gear by just clinging to the hand of a male assistant after climbing over the edge to pose for a photo.
Watch video here
The model also did lean backwards over the edge of the tower with one arm outstretched for another shot.
In the video, she is first seen tilting backwards over the huge drop before climbing slowly down onto the ledge to dangle above the ground.
However, most of people on Instagram have slammed her, calling her reckless and a bad example for the youth.
