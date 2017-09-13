Twitteratti vent anger after video of woman slapping a soldier goes viral

Screengrab from the video posted on Twitter
In a shocking incident, a video posted by a Twitter user, Gaurav C Sawant (@gauravcsawant), shows a soldier being slapped by a woman. After posting the video, the user asks for the Army to verify the video and take strict action against the lady.
Woman slaps soldier. Is this acceptable? Hope army & police verify this video circulating on social media & take action against the guilty pic.twitter.com/3Od5wy86Em— GAURAV C SAWANT (@gauravcsawant) September 12, 2017
The video has sent shock waves through Twitter, with people either taking a stance for or against the act. One user, who goes by the Twitter handle, Chhabi (@Chhabiy) said,
What if the soldier had done something wrong?— Chhabi (@Chhabiy) September 12, 2017
Why judge without knowing complete truth?
Can't soldiers ever do anything wrong?
In response, several users Tweeted saying,
Assault on a man in uniform is a crime - let's get that right— à¤¨à¤®à¤¿à¤¤ (@namitkishore) September 12, 2017
Another person said,
This is totally unacceptable... RTed and will spread as well...— Neetu Garg (@NeetuGarg6) September 12, 2017
Dear @adgpi @rashtrapatibhvn @BSF_India @crpfindia— SaveASuicideð®ð³ (@SaveaSuicide) September 13, 2017
Enemy at Border Hits Chest
&
Enemy at Home will STAB in Back
Be ALERT.#NotForEveryone
I don't know, whose fault is there....but slapping even a common man is bad... here is a SOLDIER. Unacceptable, indeed.— SayLoud (@vyomika_) September 12, 2017
One user also said that she should be arrested and posted the IPC act under which she sould be penalized
Should be charged under Central Govt Act
Section 353 in the IPC
Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty pic.twitter.com/QctZYK3ATh
— Lilly Mary Pinto (@LillyMaryPinto) September 13, 2017
One User who goes by the handle ssingh (@nxtgr8thing), furnised Gaurav C Sawant with the following details, alleging that the car the woman got out of was of a high ranking official in the government.
This car is registered to OP Kalra. Here is the car number. pic.twitter.com/5V9ElR3Apk— ssingh (@nxtgr8thing) September 13, 2017
