Viral Video: These guys clear snow by doing the bhangra!



A grab of the viral video

A video of three dancers from the Canada-based Maritime Bhangra Group, clearing snow and then breaking into a bhangra has gone viral on social media.

The video was posted on December 15 on Facebook, and since has garnered over 25,300 shares apart from a whopping 1.6 million views.

In the immensely likeable video, the three Sikh men are first seen clearing snow with shovels. But, what follows next is what takes all by surprise.

The trio gets into the groove quite literally, and starts performing a perfectly co-ordinated bhangra dance. The shovels are used in a unique manner as well in the dance, acting as a prop.

Watch it

The video posted on Facebook states ‘Maritime Bhangra Group found a new way to clear snow while doing bhangra. Wanna learn?’