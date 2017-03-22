Viral video of man proposing to girlfriend in front of Kaaba sparks outrage

A video of a man proposing to his girlfriend in front of Kaaba, the holiest site for Muslims in Saudi Arabia's Mecca city, has gone viral and led to a strong backlash online



Love knows no boundaries. At least that's what a Turkish TV journalist must have thought when he proposed to his would-be-wife in front of the Holy Kabba inside the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

The correspondent and announcer at the Turkish government TRT space channel presented the wedding ring while kneeling in front of the Kaaba. He filmed the entire event and shared it on social media. It went viral soon, but with fame came trouble, reported the Indian Express.

The correspondent, Yusuf Akyon, who is the son of the Turkish Press Attache in Saudi Arabia -- Bahattin Akyon, pulled out a ring from his pocketand proposed. In the video that's gone viral since, he says, "We are here in front of the Kaaba and in the presence of our blessed mothers. Of course, I am embarrassed of doing this in front of them, but I think what I will do is good."



His fiancee while giggling asks Akyon to kneel down on his knees. "Kneel down otherwise I won't say yes," she said. Making her every wish, his command, Akyon kneels down and puts the ring into her finger.

But his romantic gesture wasn't appreaciated by many. It reached a point where the man had to delete it after he was strongly criticised for his action and even faced the prospect of losing his job.

HERE'S THE VIDEO: