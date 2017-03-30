Virat Kohli, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sharad Pawar, P A Sangma conferred Padma awards



President Pranab Mukherjee confers Padma Shri on cricketer Virat Kohli during Padma Awards 2017 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday. Pic/PTI



New Delhi: Political stalwarts Sharad Pawar, Murli Manohar Joshi and former Lok Sabha Speaker P A Sangma, cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood singer Anuradha Paudwal were among the 39 people who were conferred this year's Padma awards on Thursday. Joshi, Pawar, Sangma (posthumous) and Prof. Udipi Ramachandra Rao, former Chairman of ISRO, were conferred Padma Vibhushan, the country's second highest civilian award, by President Pranab Mukherjee at a special function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.



President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice President Hamid Ansari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries pose with the awardees at the Padma Awards 2017 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday. Pic/PTI



Yoga guru Swami Niranjanananda Saraswati, Thai princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and the father of laparoscopic surgery in India Tehemton Erach Udwadia were conferred Padma Bhushan awards. The number of Padma awardees this year is 89, which includes seven recipients each for Padma Vibhushan and Padma

Bhushan. The rest of the awardees will be conferred the awards on April 13.



Virat tweeted a video of the occasion: