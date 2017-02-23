Virgin Mary statue vandalised: Not a robbery, it was an attack on religion, says Kurla resident



A rock was hurled at the statue around 4.30 am on February 19.

even as the two people arrested for vandalizing Virgin Mary's statue in Kurla were remanded in custody yesterday, the Christian community from the village continues to believe that the attack was religiously motivated.

The accused, Kiran Shyam Rode and Ajay Kunchikurve have told the police that they broke the statues to steal the jewellery because they were in need of money. But Vivian D'souza, the complainant in the case, disagrees. "These are not innocent people who wanted money for their family. All the jewellery on Mother Mary was fake, and one could tell that," said the advocate.

Father Pascal Sinor from the Holy Cross Church, Kurla said, "The two crowns on the statues are still there. That was the only gold, which they have not touched, then how can this be a robbery? They threw a huge stone on the glass box; who makes so much noise while stealing? There is definitely a political motivation in this case."

"This is a direct attack on our religion," said Kurla resident Derrel Fernandes.

Cannot trust anyone

"I was shocked when the boys were going to be released on bail. Additional DIG Sanjay Pandey is going to visit the site and we are hoping that he will help us get a fair trial," Vivian added. Senior inspector Bharat Bhoite told mid-day, "We cannot deny that religious sentiments of the community have been terribly hurt. We are trying our best to investigate thoroughly and we cannot comment anything else as of now."